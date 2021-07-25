Online reputation Management in China: Privacy Garantita CEO Cristian Nardi

Online reputation Management in China
Just like in the west what is being said online about your brand has an enormous impact on brand sales. If bar reviews rank before anything else, it can jeopardize your business. It is even truer for China were researching information before purchasing something that has become part of the buying process. What are our solutions? We increase the visibility of positive mentions and remove as much as possible or outrank negative results.
Community Management
It is a big part of your online reputation, as your community manager will be in charge of preventing bad reviews from the sources by communicating with your customers and solving problems at the root. His/her other job will be to encourage happy customers, followers, etc to engage with your brands and mention you online. To guide the conversation on forums and Q&A etc
Kols
Partnering with the good Kol for your brand will undoubtedly give a boost to your online reputation. Kols are trusted and if they choose to sponsor your brands, your brand will be associated with them and there trust rank. You’ll get more credit, more visibility, and more engagement.
Seo and undercover SEO
Ranking high on Baidu on every keyword that could be related to your industry and brands will definitely be a plus for your online reputation. The more a netizen see you online the more he/she will think of you as a legit brand. The use of PR is also beneficial. Being mentioned by fashion expert and media outlet, certainly help to portray as the reference of your field.
We are a team specialized in the care of online Reputation or, more commonly, Web Reputation.
Through the use of specific applications we operate both in the removal of any content harmful to one’s image present on the web, and in the construction and maintenance of the optimal digital reputation in order to improve one’s credibility, be it business, professional or even just personal, on the web itself.
Right to be forgotten, protection of privacy, web reputation, terms that until recently were completely unknown to most people, today are gaining more and more weight as awareness increases of how much one’s existence on the market is directly dependent on the relative online reputation
0 comments on “Online reputation Management in China: Privacy Garantita CEO Cristian Nardi”