onlyfans-buyer’s-guide:-vlogging-equipment

Editing Software

Filming is only half the battle. In the right hands, the best video editing software can transform RAW footage into something spectacular! Here are our top picks.

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro is a widely used piece of software capable of making blockbuster movies and 10-minute YouTube videos. Its user interface is customisable and easy to use with lots of editing effects and features only found on Premiere Pro. What makes this option so great is that it works in tandem with other Adobe software such as After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator and Media Encoder. Premiere Pro also supports third-party plugins, which can add new and interesting effects and presets to give your video that extra zing. Premiere Pro is compatible with 4K, 8K and VR footage and works on Windows and Macs.

View on Adobe

Adobe Premiere Rush

Premiere Rush is a stripped-down version of its bigger brother but is still more than capable of creating amazing videos. Because of its simplicity, you can create a video in minutes using either a computer or mobile device and share them online. The best part is that this software is free.

View on Adobe

Final Cut Pro X

Apple’s Final Cut Pro X is a highly capable video editing tool that easily rivals Adobe Premiere Pro. Final Cut Pro X includes great features, including 360° video, HDR and advanced tools for colour correction. It’s very easy to work with and is subscription-free, unlike Adobe Premiere Pro. This software also comes with a very generous 90-day trial for you to try out. If you are working primarily on a Mac, we highly recommend using this software.

View on Final Cut Pro

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate is a much cheaper option compared to Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro X, and is perfect for beginners too as it has a clear visual interface. It features motion tracking, 4K support, 360-degrees VR video support, a music library, multicam support, 3D text editing and thousands of effects, making this a very versatile piece of software. It’s great value for money and if you have never edited a video before, this is perfect for you.

View on Visual Studio Pro

DaVinci Resolve

If you’re looking for something completely free with advanced editing features, DaVinci Resolve may just be for you. It combines professional 8K editing, colour correction, visual effects, and audio post-production into one space, giving you all the tools you need to make a fully-fledged movie. Its colour correction tools in particular rivals the likes of Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro X – and at no extra charge. We highly recommend this software.

View on DaVinci Resolve

KineMaster

KineMaster is a unique video editing software that works primarily on mobile devices. For something designed to work on less powerful hardware, it pulls no punches. It has surprisingly rich features that are easy to implement onto your clips and is used by many for its simplicity and portability. If you’re a travelling filmmaker in need of easy access to video editing software, this could be it.

View on KineMaster

Conclusion

Compared to other forms of filmography, you don’t need an awful lot of equipment to get started. As long as you have a decent camera and some decent audio recording gear, you’re set to go. Having these extra bits, however, can make a big difference to the overall outcome so be sure to do your research too.

