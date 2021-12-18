Vlogging has quickly become one of the most popular forms of digital entertainment and everyone wants a piece of the action. Unlike professional filmmaking, you don’t need to break the bank to start off a successful vlogging channel. Our vlogging shopping guide has come at just the perfect time for the holidays so get spending. Here’s our OnlyFans Buyer’s Guide: Vlogging Equipment.
Vlogging Cameras
You don’t need much to start vlogging. All you need is a decent enough camera with sharp image quality and great auto-focusing features. Here are our favorites.
Smartphones
If you have the latest flagship smartphone then you don’t have to look much further than your pocket to find a decent camera. Smartphone cameras are almost as good as video cameras. Phones such as the iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 are all capable of filming in 4K at a much lower cost than regular 4K video cameras. With the added benefit of self-portrait mode, you’re also able to livestream on the move with livestreaming apps and of course OnlyFans. Smartphones are particularly handy when you’re traveling as they’re small, portable, and are almost always on hand when you need to do a quick vlog.
GoPro Hero 10
If you’re a vlogger that does a lot of sports and films in extreme conditions, the GoPro Hero 10 is the camera for you. It’s small, very versatile, and very durable, which makes it perfect for snowboarders, surfers, and mountain climbers. It’s also great for everyday vlogging, as well as extreme activities, as it boasts 5K video resolution, advanced stabilisation features, and cloud functionality so you can upload your videos whilst you’ve put your camera away. For something so small, you get a lot of bang for your buck.
Key Features:
- New GP2 processor
- 5K video resolution
- Front display + rear touch screen
- HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilisation
- Unlimited cloud backup + auto uploads
£329.98 – View on GoPro UK
$349.98 – View on GoPro US
Sony A6400
The Sony A6400 is a bit of an oldie but a goodie when it comes to mirrorless cameras. Despite its dated design, it is still often regarded as one of the best vlogging mirrorless cameras out there. It’s a compact camera that can easily be attached to a gimbal for when you’re on the go, and comes with a flip screen that allows you to position the display to see yourself whilst filming. It films in 4K resolution but the real kicker is its state-of-the-art autofocus system that ensures that you are always in focus.
Key Features:
- 4K HDR movie recording
- Advanced AF-tracking
- Full HD slow-motion feature
- Compact and lightweight body
- 3-inch tiltable LCD touchscreen
£899.00 – View on Wex Photo Video
$898.00 – View on Amazon US
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
The PowerShot is a compact camera designed for beginner filmmakers in mind. It comes with almost everything you need from the get-go straight out of the box. Along with its 4K video resolution and excellent auto-focusing, this camera allows you to stream on YouTube at any time and has the ability to shoot in a vertical aspect ratio which makes it very phone-friendly. Its small and compact design is great for those who like to travel and can easily be tucked away inside your coat pocket. This is the perfect camera for anyone who’s new to filmmaking and is a gateway to making great vlogs.
Key Features:
- 4K Video without cropping
- 20fps Full HD video for super slow-motion effects
- Crystal clear audio with the 3.5mm mic input
- Livestreaming capabilities
- Allows you to film vertically
£699.99 – View on Canon UK
$749.99 – View on Canon US
Microphones
People will watch shaky videos but won’t tolerate low-quality audio. Having a good microphone will make your videos that much more enjoyable to watch.
RØDE VideoMic Pro+
One of the most popular mics on the market, this microphone is widely used amongst YouTubers for its exceptional sound quality and ease of use. This camera can mount most cameras that have microphone inputs and features a Rycote Lyre shock mount which reduces distracting rumbles and vibrations. This is essential for when you’re vlogging on the move.
Key Features:
- Automatic Power Function
- Includes 2 stage high pass filter, 3 stage gain control, high-frequency boost and safety channel
- Windshield included
£209.00 – View on Amazon UK
$148.00 – View on Amazon US
RØDE Smartlav+ Microphone
If you prefer a microphone that you can attach to your shirt then look no further than the RØDE Smartlav+. This lavalier microphone allows for close-up and consistent recordings, enabling you to move around freely. It’s designed with a multi-level capsule to pick up sounds from all directions, and also has a foam pop filter that helps eliminate vocal plosives or rubbing noises.
Key Features:
- Professional Lavalier Mic with TRRS Jack
- Omni-directional condenser capsule
- Discrete 4.5mm miniature microphone
- Compatible with iOS devices and select Android devices
- Includes windshield and durable mounting Clip
£37.99 – View on Amazon UK
$52.00 – View on Amazon US
Blue Microphone Snowball iCE
If your vlogs are stationary, the Blue Microphone Snowball iCE is the microphone for you. The Snowball is very popular among streamers as it’s very affordable, offers amazing sound quality, and its funky design is rather dashing. This connects via a USB port so having a computer or laptop nearby is recommended. Whether you’re conducting interviews, streaming live gameplay, or communicating across the globe, you’ll be heard loud and clear as the Snowball delivers crystal-clear audio quality.
Key Features:
- Cardioid pickup pattern for a focused and direct sound
- Plug and play USB microphone compatible with Mac and Windows
- LED status indicator for visual feedback
- Adjustable tripod desktop stand
£49.99 – View on Amazon UK
$34.95 – View on Amazon US
Camera Stabilisers
Tripods and gimbals are vital for achieving shake-free footage. While most cameras come with image stabilisation, it’s still worth going the extra mile for getting smoother, jitter-free footage.
DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal
If you plan on using your smartphone as a means for recording, we highly suggest using a gimbal. This gimbal is designed to mount most smartphones in an attempt to reduce the amount of shake when out and about filming. The Osmo Mobile 3 delivers a super-smooth, stabilised image, whilst offering an ultra-responsive design that reacts to your movements in real-time, letting you focus more on the moment at hand. This is a must for all travelling vloggers.
Key Features:
- Designed for smartphones
- Panorama, Timelapse, Motionlapse, Tracking features
- Active Track 3.0 technology
- All-in-one control
- Foldable design
£104.00 – View on Amazon UK
$99.00 – View on Amazon US
DJI Ronin-S Handheld Gimbal
The DJI Ronin-S handheld Gimbal is designed for DSLR and mirrorless cameras. It offers professional-grade stability for content creators and includes creative modes including Panorama, Timelapse, Motionlapse, and Tracking. This is perfect for vloggers and professional filmmakers and ensures that your video is consistently steady.
Key Features:
- Professional grade stability for content creators
- Designed for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras
- All-in-one control
- Panorama, Timelapse, Motionlapse, Tracking features
£569.00 – View on Amazon UK
$679.00 – View on Amazon US
ULANZI Compact Tripod
The ULANZI Compact Tripod is the perfect tripod for anyone sitting in front of a desk. It’s designed to hold small cameras and smartphones but can also be used to mount microphones and ring lights as well. This is a very versatile tripod that offers great portability and an expansive array of features that you could only get with higher range tripods. The tripod legs can be adjusted and its 360 rotating ball head adapter allows for high flexibility.
Key Features:
- Durable design
- Highly portable
- Adjustable tripod legs
- 360 Rotating Ball Heads adapter
£24.99 – View on Amazon UK
$43.95 – View on Amazon US
Dolica GX600B200 Tripod
The Dolica GX600B200 is ideal for indoor and outdoor vlogging. You can take it anywhere making it perfect for all events, such as sports activities, camping, and much more. It can hold up to 15lbs, giving you the flexibility for all types of cameras and camcorders.
Key Features:
- 60-Inch Aluminum Tripod
- Rapid stability center column
- Reversible locking center column
- 3-Position leg angle adjustment locks
- Integrated tripod bubble level
£56.13- View on Amazon UK
$37.69 – View on Amazon US
Lighting
Lighting is a vital part of any type of filmography and plays a crucial role in determining the outcome of your videos. Vlogging especially requires nothing but the best lighting so you can look your best.
Neewer 2 Packs Portable Photography Lighting Kit
The Neewer Portable Photography Lighting Kit is perfect for travellers and vloggers as it’s small enough to go backpacking with. Its pre-packaged colour filters are also a nice touch so that you can change the mood for a more atmospheric scene. It’s also small enough to sit on top of a desk as well as sit firmly on the ground.
Key Features:
- 180-degree adjustable lights
- Comes with 4 colour filters (white, red, yellow and blue)
- Tripod stands included
£48.99 – View on Amazon UK
$41.99 – View on Amazon US
VEVICE Ring Light
Ring lights are the go-to for all the vloggers out there. The direct lighting that comes from these are designed to light up the whole circumference of your face while filming which, helps you to stand out more. Most ring lights will do but we’re going for this one from VEVICE as it’s highly flexible. It features a much larger ring than most ring lights and comes with an extendable tripod. The lights are dimmable and can change colour to suit your requirements. It’s suitable to use with smartphones and all forms of cameras as well.
Key Features:
- 10-inch Dimmable LED Ring Light
- Stable & Adjustable Tripod Stand
- Flexible Hose & Universal Phone Holder
- USB Powered & Remote Shutter
£22.49 – View on Amazon UK
$25.99 – View on Amazon US
YISITONG Softbox Lighting Kit
If you require a bigger set up then the YISITONG Softbox Lighting Kit will get the job done. It’s equipped with two LED softboxes with dimmable lights to help set the scene. It’s very easy to set up and comes with everything you need to create an appealing image. It comes with a carrying bag so you can bring it with you wherever you go.
Key Features:
- Super bright and standard colour lights
- Lightweight and easy to use
- Light stands and softboxes included
£56.09 – View on Amazon UK
$79.49 – View on Amazon US
Memory Cards
A good memory card is a tiny, but essential part of filming used for saving video footage onto your camera. Memory cards differ in speed and capacity so it’s important to know what you’re looking for. Here are a few options.
SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB SDXC Memory Card
This SD card is essentially the go-to for all filmmakers out there. It has a 128GB storage capacity, 170 MB transfer speed, and is very affordable. Overall, it’s a very versatile card that works well with most cameras.
£23.99 – View on Amazon UK
$30.20 – View on Amazon US
SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC Memory Card
While most phones come with a lot of internal storage, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to invest in an external microSD card dedicated to storing your videos. The SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC offers the same reliability as its bigger counterparts at an amazing price. Make sure that your phone supports external memory cards though, as a few brands may not allow you to extend your storage space.
£17.99 – View on Amazon UK
$21.79 – View on Amazon US
External Hard Drives
When you’re finished filming for the day, you’ll need a reliable source to store your footage somewhere. Here are our top picks.
LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB Hard Drives
As small as it might be, but this rugged mini hard drive can withstand the toughest of conditions. This is the perfect choice for vloggers who like to travel and are into extreme sports. The hard drive can transfer data at speeds of up to 130 MB/s, allowing for quicker upload times. Bigger hard drives are available of up to 5TB.
£60.82 – View on Amazon UK
$84.99 – View on Amazon US
Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive
This portable drive is compact and will easily fit in your pocket. Setup is straightforward: simply connect a USB cable and you are ready to go. The drive is powered from the USB cable, so there is no need for an external power supply, and will work on all operating systems. The hard drive can transfer data at speeds of up to 120 MB/s. Bigger hard drives are available of up to 5TB.
£55.99 – View on Amazon UK
$76.50 – View on Amazon US
Samsung Portable SSD T5 1TB
It may be smaller than the other options above but it makes up for it with its super-fast transfer speed of up to 540 MB/s. If you plan on editing your videos, you’ll appreciate the extra speed as you’ll need a hard drive fast enough to keep up with video editing tasks. Having a slow hard drive can cause glitches during video production and this SSD drive guarantees that you’ll have a smooth experience whilst editing.
£108.44 – View on Amazon UK
$157.99 – View on Amazon US
Editing Software
Filming is only half the battle. In the right hands, the best video editing software can transform RAW footage into something spectacular! Here are our top picks.
Adobe Premiere Pro
Adobe Premiere Pro is a widely used piece of software capable of making blockbuster movies and 10-minute YouTube videos. Its user interface is customisable and easy to use with lots of editing effects and features only found on Premiere Pro. What makes this option so great is that it works in tandem with other Adobe software such as After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator and Media Encoder. Premiere Pro also supports third-party plugins, which can add new and interesting effects and presets to give your video that extra zing. Premiere Pro is compatible with 4K, 8K and VR footage and works on Windows and Macs.
Adobe Premiere Rush
Premiere Rush is a stripped-down version of its bigger brother but is still more than capable of creating amazing videos. Because of its simplicity, you can create a video in minutes using either a computer or mobile device and share them online. The best part is that this software is free.
Final Cut Pro X
Apple’s Final Cut Pro X is a highly capable video editing tool that easily rivals Adobe Premiere Pro. Final Cut Pro X includes great features, including 360° video, HDR and advanced tools for colour correction. It’s very easy to work with and is subscription-free, unlike Adobe Premiere Pro. This software also comes with a very generous 90-day trial for you to try out. If you are working primarily on a Mac, we highly recommend using this software.
Corel VideoStudio Ultimate
Corel VideoStudio Ultimate is a much cheaper option compared to Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro X, and is perfect for beginners too as it has a clear visual interface. It features motion tracking, 4K support, 360-degrees VR video support, a music library, multicam support, 3D text editing and thousands of effects, making this a very versatile piece of software. It’s great value for money and if you have never edited a video before, this is perfect for you.
DaVinci Resolve
If you’re looking for something completely free with advanced editing features, DaVinci Resolve may just be for you. It combines professional 8K editing, colour correction, visual effects, and audio post-production into one space, giving you all the tools you need to make a fully-fledged movie. Its colour correction tools in particular rivals the likes of Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro X – and at no extra charge. We highly recommend this software.
KineMaster
KineMaster is a unique video editing software that works primarily on mobile devices. For something designed to work on less powerful hardware, it pulls no punches. It has surprisingly rich features that are easy to implement onto your clips and is used by many for its simplicity and portability. If you’re a travelling filmmaker in need of easy access to video editing software, this could be it.
Conclusion
Compared to other forms of filmography, you don’t need an awful lot of equipment to get started. As long as you have a decent camera and some decent audio recording gear, you’re set to go. Having these extra bits, however, can make a big difference to the overall outcome so be sure to do your research too.
For more filming tips and tricks, be sure to check our article on 10 Tips for Making Videos.
Are you a vlogger? Did you find this guide useful? Let us know in the comments section below.
The post OnlyFans Buyer’s Guide: Vlogging Equipment appeared first on OnlyFans.
0 comments on “OnlyFans Buyer’s Guide: Vlogging Equipment”