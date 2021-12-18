onlyfans-teasers:-what’s-next-for-our-content-creators?

On OnlyFans, we’re so proud to see numerous creators from a variety of industries who’ve been thriving on our platform for a long time. It just goes to show the importance of taking the time to build your following, as well as engaging with your fans. With some of our creators posting amazing content, you can be sure that there’s more to come. So, let’s find out what’s next for our OnlyFans creators, in this edition of OnlyFans Teasers! Find out what they have planned on OnlyFans, the kind of content they’ll be posting, what motivates them, how they successfully built their audience, and top tips to help you succeed.
Julian Shaw is an actor, fitness trainer and wellness enthusiast. After signing up during the height of the pandemic last year, he’s been able to carve out a successful space on OnlyFans where he helps to inspire his fans with fitness and wellness tips.
Speaking about using OnlyFans for his content, he says:
“I share fitness videos, candids from my personal life, intimate vlogs, behind-the-scenes of film and TV projects, body progress pictures.”
As we know, posting on OnlyFans on a regular and consistent basis is one way to guarantee success and keep your fans coming back for more, but for Julian Shaw, this is no mean feat:
“I post daily and I find it easy to maintain – I have such a passionate and engaged group of followers that I am drawn back regularly to check in with them.”
So, how does Julian Shaw keep his fanbase coming back to view his content time and time again? Well, he says:
“I started opening up about the process of getting inside the top 1% of OnlyFans with YouTube videos. I found the more transparent and honest I was about the process the more people organically wanted to tune in. There is no shortcut – being your authentic self is the best way to build an audience!”
To be a successful OnlyFans creator, Julian Shaw says:
“Connect your content to your passion. I’m an actor, filmmaker and fitness model, so much of my content originates from this space. Don’t try to be someone you’re not – you are already MORE than good enough just being YOU!
Also… OnlyFans is a blank canvas – it can be anything you want it to be. Just yesterday I finished shooting my first starring role in an American film. When the producers found out I have an OnlyFans page they said ‘Great, it means he has a built-in audience!’ Direct-to-consumer subscription sites are an important avenue for digital media creators and people in mainstream media are realizing that and embracing OnlyFans.”
Sonja Morgan is a reality TV star, fashion designer, event planner and businesswoman. She’s best known for starring in the hit TV show ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ and is a socialite on the New York scene.
Speaking about the kind of exclusive content she posts for her loyal fans, she says:
“I post content I would not post on my social media as it may be less mainstream or conventional.”
To keep herself motivated when posting content on her OnlyFans page, Sonja Morgan says that the most important thing is to have fun and get chatting with her devoted supporters, and this helps her to build up and maintain her audience. She says:
“I have fun relating with some of my followers who have a real sense of humour and enjoy my slant on the world. I try to keep the content more exclusive and post there first. So press gets the scoop first.”
For many budding fashion designers out there who need some top tips and advice on establishing a collection or brand in the industry, this is an OnlyFans page that you should definitely check out! Owen Rodgers is a clothing designer based in New York, and he runs his own brand Homesick NY.
On his OnlyFans page, you can be sure to get plenty of helpful hints from him. Owen Rogers teaches his fans how to get clothing manufactured, and he provides step-by-step tutorials on how to design your collection and advertise your fashion brand.
He says:
“On my OnlyFans page, I feature step-by-step videos teaching people how to get their clothes manufactured, market them, and build a clothing brand.”
For Owen Rogers, OnlyFans has been the best platform to showcase his fashion knowledge. He says:
“What motivates me to post regularly on my OnlyFans is the curiosity and interest from people who want to build something great. I built my audience by being very involved around my demographic and community in fashion and constantly being asked to help. My top tip for OnlyFans creators that want to be successful is to show people just how special your content is and take advantage of your individuality.”
Alex Purdy is a music artist and producer who’s gained popularity by streaming her songs online, including ‘you make my dreams come true’, ‘no stopping me’, ‘rebel child’ and ‘Can You Sk8’. However, she live streams her creative process and behind-the-scenes footage exclusively on her OnlyFans page.
Speaking about the kind of content to expect from her OnlyFans page, Alex Purdy says:
“On my OnlyFans page, I mainly do live streams which serve as diary entry style updates. I talk about my creative process, current challenges and any exciting updates! I love posting regularly because it’s my most personal social account. I can just share openly what I’m going through and it’s about more than my music.”
Thanks to her commitment to sharing her exclusive music content with her subscribers, she’s been able to successfully build up her audience on our platform, as well as notifying her fans with her OnlyFans teaser content. She says:
“My efforts to grow my audience are constantly evolving. I really love updating my fans on [my social media channels] that I’ve shared an update on OnlyFans. This process feels sustainable and natural.”
As for her top tip, she says:
“I feel like I’m still really new to the OnlyFans platform so my only advice is to keep experimenting! Go with your gut and create what feels the most fun/honest to your spirit!”
Larsa Pippen is a reality TV personality, businesswoman and influencer. She’s best known for appearing on the first season of Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ in 2011 and she’s set to make a return to the show. In addition to this, she has millions of followers on social media, but she provides an exclusive look and sneak peek into her life, fashionable outfits, business and jewellery designs on her OnlyFans page.
Giving a special look into her life, fashion and business, she says:
“I love OnlyFans because it allows me to send exclusive content. A tip I want to give to future creators is always be up close and personal with your favorite people. Getting to know everyone on a more personal level keeps me motivated to go on the site regularly. I love the relationship I have with my fans.”
Holiday Sidewinder is an indie-pop music artist and writer best known for her songs as such ‘Carousel’ and ‘Tra$h Can Luv’, and for sharing her life experiences online via her newsletter.
Providing a taster of what kind of posts and videos to expect from her OnlyFans page, she says:
“My fan club gets unfettered access to me in the DM’s, unreleased demos, memoirs, a look into my recording process, photo shoots (recently I’ve been having fun recreating vintage Playboy covers), a collection of slo-motion dancing videos (my favourite), live concert footage, merchandise discounts and anything I think of that I want to share. I tend to improvise.
My fans motivate me to post regularly, because I owe them so much! Having my fans support and friendship during a time where touring has been made impossible for me, while I write a second record means the world to me, so I hope to give them what they want from me!”
“My top tip is to let people outside the platform know what kind of content you’re posting and to regularly hand out free subscriptions so people can get a feel for what you are offering and join in on the fun! Success is in the eye of the dreamer, so I’d say just do what you enjoy, have fun and bring people along for the ride!”
