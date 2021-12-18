onlyfans-teasers:-what’s-next-for-our-content-creators?

Julian Shaw is an actor, fitness trainer and wellness enthusiast. After signing up during the height of the pandemic last year, he’s been able to carve out a successful space on OnlyFans where he helps to inspire his fans with fitness and wellness tips.

Speaking about using OnlyFans for his content, he says:

“I share fitness videos, candids from my personal life, intimate vlogs, behind-the-scenes of film and TV projects, body progress pictures.”

As we know, posting on OnlyFans on a regular and consistent basis is one way to guarantee success and keep your fans coming back for more, but for Julian Shaw, this is no mean feat: