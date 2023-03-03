ONLYwebinars.com To Host Webinar Entitled – How To Organise Successful Web3 IRL Events?

The webinar will be held on 28 March 2023 at 8 am ET, 1 pm UK and 5 pm UAE.

According to Sharad Agarwal, Founder of ONLYwebinars.com, “We all love to attend Web3, Metaverse, and NFT events. Have you ever wondered what it takes to design, create and host these events?Join us as we talk to some industry luminaries who will share their trials and tribulations in organising these large-scale events that we all want to attend.”

Panelists

Edmund Howard

Melanie Mohr

Zoran Tadic

Caroline Johnova

Luke Reed

Link to register for this free-to-attend webinar is at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lEPsTj0kT8OgUPb5uXfrGw

About ONLY webinars

ONLYwebinars.com was launched by Cyber Gear in 2020 to assist organisations to design, host, and promote webinars online.

Webinars have become the best way to reach and engage an audience. Over 60% of B2B Marketers are already using webinars as part of a lead nurture campaign. More than 75% of digital marketers believe that webinars are the most effective or among the top content marketing strategies available.

Webinars are ideal for boosting brand awareness and legitimacy, turning prospects into customers, and increasing revenue. Most businesses have turned to online platforms to communicate effectively with their stakeholders. All touchpoints of communication are becoming contactless and webinars offer a great way to promote products and services online.

Mata