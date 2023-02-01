opioid-crisis-grows,-experts-say-education-is-key-in-prevention

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three traffic stops in San Diego uncovered $4 million worth of drugs in one day on Jan. 24.

These busts brought fentanyl back to the forefront of San Diegans’ attention, especially since fentanyl use has made opioids into the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

Crisis Intervention Coach Scott Silverman joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to explain how preventative measures are the key to stopping the crisis. As long as there’s a demand in the States, he said, traffickers will find a way to get their drugs across U.S. borders.

Vittorio Rienzo