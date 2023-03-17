opposition-lawmakers-file-no-confidence-motion-over-french-pension-reform





French opposition lawmakers Friday filed a no-confidence motion against President Emmanuel Macron’s government after it imposed a contested pensions reform by decree, the leader of an independent parliamentary group said.

“The vote on this motion will allow us to get out on top of a deep political crisis,” said the head of the so-called Liot group Bertrand Pancher, whose motion was co-signed by members of the broad left-wing NUPES coalition.

