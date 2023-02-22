Origin Energy suitors trim takeover bid price

by valipomponi
22 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
origin-energy-suitors-trim-takeover-bid-price


The power and gas giant’s North American suitors – Brookfield and EIG – have cut their offer price for the company from $9 to $8.90 a share.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Origin Energy suitors trim takeover bid price

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: