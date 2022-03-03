oscar-nominated-animation-filmmakers-and-vfx-artisans-to-speak-in-free-online-view-conference-panels

The VIEW Conference, in partnership with OGR, presents a full slate of free virtual PreVIEW panels in March featuring an array of Oscar nominees. First, on Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. PT, will be a talk with the filmmakers behind the five nominees for animated feature. Speakers are Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
The VIEW Conference, in partnership with OGR, presents a full slate of free virtual PreVIEW panels in March featuring an array of Oscar nominees. First, on Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. PT, will be a talk with the filmmakers behind the five nominees for animated feature. Speakers are Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise […]
Condividi:
Like this: