cronaca

Oscars: ‘Candyman’ Marks the Rare Horror Film to Compete for Best Original Score

by Ufficio Stampa
10 January 2022
oscars:-‘candyman’-marks-the-rare-horror-film-to-compete-for-best-original-score

The rare horror contender, “Candyman” features an electro-acoustic score by New York composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe that contributes to the eerie and ultimately terrifying atmosphere of Nia DaCosta’s update of the 1992 classic. “Candyman” was co-written and produced by Jordan Peele and wound up among the year’s top 20 grossing films. Lowe spent more […]

%d bloggers like this: