cronaca

Oscars Telecast Will Acknowledge the ‘People of Ukraine,’ Says Show Producer Will Packer

by
28 March 2022
The Academy Award telecast will acknowledge “the people of Ukraine,” producer Will Packer told Variety on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. Packer was answering a question about whether Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will appear on the show, something co-host Amy Schumer said she’d advocated to happen. Two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn also vowed to “smelt” […]

