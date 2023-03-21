Other aircraft grounded before American-crewed plane crashed during NSW bushfires, inquest told

by valipomponi
21 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
other-aircraft-grounded-before-american-crewed-plane-crashed-during-nsw-bushfires,-inquest-told


Three Americans were killed dropping aerial fire retardant during the 2020 Black Summer fires after other planes were grounded and another pilot refused to take off.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Other aircraft grounded before American-crewed plane crashed during NSW bushfires, inquest told

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: