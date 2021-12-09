our-current-top-picks-at-target-for-fashion,-furniture-and-more

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We pretty much go to Target for everything, just like so many of our fellow shoppers out there! Here’s the reality: On a single trip to Target, you can furnish your entire home, buy a complete outfit and get ingredients to cook for dinner all at once.

Because we’re such massive Target fans, we wanted to poke around and find some of the best of the best items for you to shop right now. There are so many great deals happening for a limited time, and we’ve rounded dup our absolute top picks below!

This Insta-Worthy Arm Chair

How adorable is this armchair? The cow print is super trendy and will look amazing in all of your home decor Instagram posts.

Get the Christopher Knight Home Arabella New Velvet Club Chair (originally $341) on sale for $256 at Target!

This Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

If you don’t have a tree yet for Christmas, this artificial one is a great option! It already comes with lights for easy set-up, and you won’t have to deal with a messy clean-up once the holiday season is over.

Get the Wondershop 7.5ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree (originally $250) on sale for $150 at Target!

This Festive Throw Blanket

Make your bedspread a bit more festive by adding this throw blanket into the mix! You can also keep it as an accent piece on your couch to cozy up in while watching a holiday movie.

Get the Threshold Full/Queen Holiday Print Bed Blanket (originally $35) on sale for $28 at Target!

These Cozy Mules

These mules have a soft sherpa sole that you can get away with wearing in colder weather!

Get the Universal Thread Women’s Zuri Mules for $25 at Target!

This Soft V-Neck Sweater

This simple ribbed sweater is a winter basic that everyone needs! It’s ideal for dressing up or down, and it comes in a handful of great shades.

Get the Wild Fable Women’s V-Neck Rib Knit Pullover Sweater (originally $15) on sale for $11 at Target!

These Everyday Lounge Pants

These joggers have the ultimate ultra high-rise cut and comfy feel that’s fabulous for working from home or just being lazy on the weekends.

Get the All in Motion Women’s High-Rise Ribbed Jogger Pants (originally $24) on sale for $17 at Target!

This Chic Puffer Coat

This puffer coat has a solid length that will keep you warm in chilly weather, and we adore the shiny wet look of the material!

Get the A New Day Women’s Medium Length Wet Look Puffer Jacket (originally $45) on sale for $32 at Target!

