outfest-fusion-film-festival-announces-2022-lineup

Outfest has announced the lineup for its 2022 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC (Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Film Festival. The Los Angeles-based festival will screen seven features, three episodic titles and 52 short films this year, which marks the 40th anniversary for Outfest and the 19th year of Outfest Fusion, founded in 2004 […]

Like this: Like Loading...