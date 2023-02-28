‘Outrageous behaviour’: Harbour Bridge cycleway divides council at fiery meeting by Ufficio Stampa 28 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 One councillor urged her colleagues to “not be wussy” and reject the plan, arguing residents were being asked to “sacrifice everything for the cyclists”. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘Outrageous behaviour’: Harbour Bridge cycleway divides council at fiery meeting” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘Outrageous behaviour’: Harbour Bridge cycleway divides council at fiery meeting”