over-200-workers-safely-evacuated-in-smoke-incident-at-russian-coal-mine





A total of 229 workers were evacuated from a coal mine in southern Russia on Sunday after it was filled with smoke, a local official said, adding that there were no casualties.

It was unclear what caused the incident, which happened at a depth of nearly 200 meters (650 feet) at the Obukhovskaya mine in the city of Zverevo.

