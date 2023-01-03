Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading global business and lifestyle destination welcomed in the new year with a breathtaking fireworks display. The spectacular display was enjoyed by over 22,000 visitors, an 18% increase from 2021.

The extended Winter Wonderland and Ripe Market remained open until 1am, allowing guests from the entire community to enjoy the festival, with fantastic attractions, games and live performances.

The Ripe Market will continue every Friday and Saturday, 3pm-10pm until April 29, 2023. Find out more about what is happening across Al Maryah Island at www.almaryahisland.ae

The post Over 22,000 Welcome In The New Year On Al Maryah Island first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

valipomponi