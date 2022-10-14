over-40-global-ministers-to-speak-at-adipec-2022

ADIPEC, the world’s biggest and most influential gathering of the energy industry, hosted by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has unveiled a line-up of more than 40 international ministers to speak at this year’s strategic conference, including eight from the MENA region.

With COP27 starting in Egypt the week after ADIPEC, and COP28 coming to the UAE in 2023, policymakers are expected to gather in Abu Dhabi to discuss solutions to the energy security and sustainability challenges, including how to respond to current global energy-market challenges while delivering on climate action and sustainability commitments.

The UAE has taken a leading role in ensuring basic energy needs of today are met, and economies do not slow down, because that will put the brakes on much-needed investment in climate action.

Theeightministers from the MENA region, representing some of the largest energy producers in the world, confirmed to speak in the daily Ministerial Panels are:

E. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE

E. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE

E. Dr Mohammad AbdulLateef Al-Fares, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Kuwait

E. Dr Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain

E. Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Arab Republic of Egypt

E. Dr. Saleh Al Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Jordan

E. Ihasan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, Minister of Oil, Iraq

E. Eng. Zafer Melhem, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Chairman, Palestinian Energy Authority

Ministerial panel discussions at ADIPEC 2022 will encompass the most pertinent geopolitical, sustainability and economic issues around the future of energy supply, security, and affordability, including sessions on “Geopolitics of today: how the energy industry is navigating through change”, and “COP27: key policy considerations to deliver net-zero ambitions in an uncertain time.”

Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of ADIPEC 2022 and CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas said: “Abu Dhabi and the UAE are increasingly seen at the heart of the global dialogue on the future of energy, evidenced by the record number of global government ministers attending. It is an event that convenes the global energy industry and is accelerating a pragmatic and progressive energy transition by ensuring we maintain investment in the energy we need today, while investing in the energies of the future.

“This year, ADIPEC takes place against a backdrop of changing global energy and geopolitical landscapes, with the energy trilemma of balancing cost, sustainability, and security in sharp focus for populations and energy producers around the world. Taking place just one week before COP27 in Egypt and one year before COP28 in the UAE, ADIPEC will provide an important platform for industry, innovators and policymakers to demonstrate the strategies, climate action and investment required to help accelerate the transition and deliver decarbonisation.”

The strategic conference at this year’s ADIPEC will enable the anticipated 12,000 conference delegates to gain early insight into how governments around the world are navigating this narrow path.

The panels are part of this year’s expanded conference, with more than 350 sessions scheduled across a comprehensive strategic and technical programme. Attending delegates will have in-person access to hear influential, expert voices and a broad range of up-to-the-minute content from over 1,200 industry and ministerial speakers.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2022 said: “ADIPEC attendees will once again hear from a stellar line-up of speakers, drawn from the very pinnacle of the global energy industry and government.

“This is testament to both the convening power of ADIPEC, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and energy professionals from around the world, as well as its role as a forum to address the key current issues faced by the energy industry and develop the ideas and solutions that will shape the future of energy. I am looking forward eagerly to this year’s high-level strategic dialogue, which will undoubtedly be both an influence upon, and preview of,discussions at COP27.”

As well as government ministers, the strategic programme at ADIPEC 2022 will be a platform for high-level industry leaders to give insights into strategy, policy and the future of energy. Participating leadership from key regional companies includes ADNOC Group CEO H.E. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and Mubadala Energy CEO, Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed.

ADIPEC 2022 will also feature a new Decarbonisation Zone, providing a focus on methane, hydrogen, Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and new energies, which will spotlight the industry’s path towards net-zero through deployment of cleaner forms of energy and innovative technologies.

The post Over 40 Global Ministers to Speak at ADIPEC 2022 first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.