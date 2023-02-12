Overdevelopment ‘bludgeons’ us out of our homes, say residents

by Vittorio Ferla
12 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
overdevelopment-‘bludgeons’-us-out-of-our-homes,-say-residents


In the first story in a week-long series, the Herald examines the vexed question of housing development in Sydney, and whether planners, residents or buyers should call the shots.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Overdevelopment ‘bludgeons’ us out of our homes, say residents

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: