owner-of-facebook,-meta,-says-working-on-new-social-network- 

Facebook owner Meta is working on a new “text sharing” social media platform, it said Friday, in a project seen as a potential rival to embattled Twitter.
“We’re exploring a standalone, decentralized social network for sharing text updates,” Meta said in a short email statement.
