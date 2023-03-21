Pacific leader calls for Europen Union-style free movement across the region by valipomponi 21 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Samoa’s Prime Minister said her “very contentious” idea should be discussed, downplaying concerns it would lead to an influx of Pacific Islanders into Australia and New Zealand. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Pacific leader calls for Europen Union-style free movement across the region” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Pacific leader calls for Europen Union-style free movement across the region”