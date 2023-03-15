padres-pedal-the-cause-celebrates-10-years-on-march-18th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Curebound will host its annual signature event, in partnership with the San Diego Padres, Padres Pedal the Cause, on Saturday, March 18th at Petco Park.

Padres Pedal the Cause is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and $20 Million raised and donated for cancer research in San Diego.

Director of Padres Pedal the Cause, Megan Waddell, joined KUSI's Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

To register for Padres Pedal the Cause, please visit www.curebound.org/padrespedal

