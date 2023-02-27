padres-sign-manny-machado-to-11-year,-$350-million-extension

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres reached an 11-year, $350 million extension with its star third baseman on Sunday.

It includes a $45 million signing bonus that will be spread out over the length of the deal,

The deal features no opt-out clause and a full no-trade protection.

Machado is just the latest of impending free agents who have found an extension to their liking.

It follows Joe Musgrove’s five-year, $100 million deal signed in August, Xander Bogaerts signing for 11 years and $280 million in December, and Yu Darvish’s reworked deal for six years and $108 million.

Former MLB center fielder Steven Finley joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the deal and what it means for the future of the Padres.

Vittorio Ferla