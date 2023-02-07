‘Painful squeeze’ but more interest rate rises to come

by Mata
7 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘painful-squeeze’-but-more-interest-rate-rises-to-come


The Reserve Bank has warned of more interest rate increases as it fights to bring down inflation, sparking fears Australia could enter a recession later this year.

Mata

0 comments on “‘Painful squeeze’ but more interest rate rises to come

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: