cronaca

Palm Springs Film Festival Canceled for 2022

by Ufficio Stampa
29 December 2021
palm-springs-film-festival-canceled-for-2022

After announcing the cancellation of the Palm Springs Film Awards last week, the Palm Springs International Film Society announced Wednesday that the entire film festival would not take place in 2022. Here is the statement from the festival: “Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that […]

%d bloggers like this: