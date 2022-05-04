paolo-sorrentino’s-‘the-hand-of-god’-takes-top-honors-at-italy’s-david-di-donatello-awards

Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-nominated autobiographical drama “The Hand of God” took top honors at Italy’s 67th David di Donatello Awards, winning best picture, director, supporting actress and tying for the best cinematography statuette. Sorrentino’s Naples-set film about the personal tragedy and other vicissitudes that drove him to become a top notch film director had been the […]

