Parents flock to private schools amid public system exodus

by pappa2200
15 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
parents-flock-to-private-schools-amid-public-system-exodus


The proportion of students in independent schools has surged to 15.1 per cent, while the share of students in state schools has fallen to record lows.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Parents flock to private schools amid public system exodus

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: