There are a couple of closures starting Monday in downtown South Bend.

Starting at 10 a.m., Main Street will be closed from Jefferson to Wayne. Also, Wayne Street will be closed from Main to Michigan.

The closures are until further notice due to an investigation by the city that discovered deteriorating anchors connecting the concrete façade elements to the parking garage building, and there is a concern about possible falling debris.

Sidewalks are also closed in that area.

