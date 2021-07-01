‘Pasta Nerano originates from an amazing restaurant called Maria Grazia, which sits on a stunning rocky beach called Marina Del Cantone on the gulf of Napoli. I worked near there a good few years back and lived in a little apartment in Nerano. That’s where Sarah and I fell in love and we try to return there every other year. We got married in Tuscany and we took a gang of our closest pals to Nerano, on the first leg of our honeymoon – that’s why, to Sarah, this dish is always ‘honeymoon pasta’.’ – Robin Gill

This recipe is taken from Chefs at Home: 54 chefs share their lockdown recipes in aid of Hospitality Action (£26, Jon Croft Editions).