PATEK PHILIPPE NAUTILUS 5711/1A-010 AND 16 OTHER MODELS TO BE DISCONTINUED

Patek Philippe is discontinuing several models, including the Nautilus 5711/1A-010. Jewellers and authorised retailers are receiving a “run-out” list, naming the models soon to be discontinued. In addition to the Nautilus, two Grandes Complications and two models from the Complications collection are also being left behind. The full list of discontinued models can be found below.

The list for jewellers and authorised dealers names 17 models from the Nautilus, Grandes Complications, Complicated Watches, Calatrava, Gondolo and Pocket Watches collections. However, it is unclear exactly why Patek Philippe is discontinuing these models. Some watches will probably not see a new replacement. For example, the last Calatrava with the reference 4899 or 901G are both likely not to return. It is also questionable as to whether the pocket watches and models of the Gondola collection will be making a return.

Successor to the Nautilus 5711A?

Ultimately, it is unlikely that the hit Nautilus model is gone forever. Rather, the taciturn company is likely planning a new generation of the sports watch. However, now that the blue Nautilus 5711 is officially amongst the discontinued Nautilus models, the question is: what might the new Nautilus might look like? It is possible that Patek Philippe will go back to using precious metals to avoid a reputation as a sports watch manufacturer. Accordingly, the next Nautilus could only be available with a white-gold case.



All Patek Philippe Annual Calendar 5146 variants discontinued – Patek 5905P still available with blue dial All material and dial variants of the annual calendar with moonphase Ref. 5146 are also off the table, affecting five models in total. However, due to the popularity of the model, one can assume that a new edition may well launch in April. The Patek Philippe 5905P, on the other hand, is staying with us for the most part. Only the variant with a black dial is leaving the series. Likewise, the model with a blue dial is still available.

READ more full article about PATEK PHILIPPE



https://ugolini.co.th/ugolini/patek-philippe-nautilus-5711-1a-010-and-16-other-models-to-be-discontinued/