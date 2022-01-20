patra-spanou-acquires-rotterdam-competition-title-‘ghost-project’-(exclusive)

Boutique sales agency Patra Spanou Film has acquired the international sales rights of Roberto Doveris’ “Proyecto Fantasma” (“Ghost Project”), an indie comedy with dramatic and spooky moments. The Chilean film will world premiere next week in the Tiger Competition at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. It is Doveris’ second film after the youth drama ”Las […]
