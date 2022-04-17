pawsome-ink!-celebs-who-got-tribute-tattoos-in-honor-of-their-beloved-pets

All for their pets! The bond between pet owners and their four-legged companions is unique, which is why many stars commemorate their connection with a special tattoo.

Chris Evans, who frequently dotes on his dog Dodger across social media, did not waste much time after adopting the pup to ink Dodger’s name across his chest.

“I mean that’s probably one of the purest relationships I have,” the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star said of his ink during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2020. “It didn’t take much convincing. I’ll never regret that tattoo. I’ve regretted a few in my life, not that one.”

Evans has gotten several tattoos that have special meanings ala his Dodger one. “I really like tattoos [although] the problem is when you wear a short-sleeve shirt in a movie, that’s an extra hour in the makeup chair,” he said during a June 2014 interview with The Hot Hits. “It’s just not worth it. I’m all for tattoos but just somewhere they can be hidden.”

The Massachusetts native is not the only celebrity to dedicate ink to a beloved pet. Jennifer Aniston got the name of her late dog Norman tattooed on her foot.

“My Norman just passed away about a month ago, and I remember thinking I had never walked through having to lose a pet. So just the idea of it,” the Morning Show star revealed during a 2011 appearance on Inside The Actor’s Studio, noting her favorite word was the pooch’s name. “And Norman was getting up there at the time, so, again, easy access.”

Dave Bautista, for his part, had three of his dogs’ faces marked onto his leg. (Bautista is a proud dog dad to canines Frankie, Penny, Ollie and Maggie.)

“Amazing trip [to New York City] where I had the honor of being tattooed by my girl @trudy_lines_tattoo,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote via Instagram in August 2018, debuting his fresh ink. “She gave me the gift of bringing my babies with me everywhere I go. And I can’t explain how happy that makes me. … Have to say though, I’m pretty excited to be going home to my babies.”

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to getting tattoos either. Through the years, the “Wrecking Ball” songstress has inked illustrations of her late dog Floyd, her late blowfish, her sheepdog Emu and pitbull Mary.

Cyrus, who has more than 74 tattoos, previously struggled to remember all the art she’s gotten over the years.

“I have no idea [how many],” she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2020. “Um, because [Jimmy,] you probably are much more coherent when I am getting these tattoos than I am.”

Scroll below to see which stars have gotten tattoos in honor of their precious pets: