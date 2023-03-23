People are flocking to this electorate on the promise of big builds. Now they’re waiting

by Vito Califano
23 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
people-are-flocking-to-this-electorate-on-the-promise-of-big-builds.-now-they’re-waiting


The story of Penrith, an electorate on a knife’s edge in the state election, is more complicated than infrastructure failing to meet population growth.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “People are flocking to this electorate on the promise of big builds. Now they’re waiting

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: