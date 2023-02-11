People shouldn’t repeat ‘apology mistake’ by opposing the Voice: Burney by pappa2200 11 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Opposition Leader Peter Dutton admitted last year that he made a mistake in not supporting the apology to the stolen generations. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “People shouldn’t repeat ‘apology mistake’ by opposing the Voice: Burney” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “People shouldn’t repeat ‘apology mistake’ by opposing the Voice: Burney”