Perrottet leads the premiers in campaign to overhaul Medicare

by pappa2200
31 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
perrottet-leads-the-premiers-in-campaign-to-overhaul-medicare


The reform plan calls for higher Medicare rebates, more GP clinics, and pharmacies to be allowed to prescribe some medicines.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Perrottet leads the premiers in campaign to overhaul Medicare

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: