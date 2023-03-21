Perrottet promises cabinet position to dumped MP Melanie Gibbons

by Vittorio Rienzo
21 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
perrottet-promises-cabinet-position-to-dumped-mp-melanie-gibbons


The premier made a tour of three southern electorates, Kiama, South Coast and Goulburn … and at one point lost track of where exactly he was.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Perrottet promises cabinet position to dumped MP Melanie Gibbons

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: