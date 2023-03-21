Perrottet promises cabinet position to dumped MP Melanie Gibbons by Vittorio Rienzo 21 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The premier made a tour of three southern electorates, Kiama, South Coast and Goulburn … and at one point lost track of where exactly he was. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Perrottet promises cabinet position to dumped MP Melanie Gibbons” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Perrottet promises cabinet position to dumped MP Melanie Gibbons”