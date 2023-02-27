Peruvian Operatic Tenor Juan Diego Flórez Set To Open Abu Dhabi Festival 2023

Under the honorary patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Founding Honorary Patron the special 20th edition of Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off on 1 March 2023 at Emirates Palace with a performance by acclaimed Peruvian tenor, Juan Diego Flórez. Presented by Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and held under the theme “The Will for Evolution”, the headline programme of events will take place during the first three weeks of March and features the world’s most renowned performers and musicians.

Acclaimed for his command of the high tenor range,Juan Diego Flórezwill give a spectacular performance accompanied by an orchestra featuring a programme of opera arias followed by Latin American songs.The operatic tenor will join some of his most renowned colleagues in a spectacular gala concert for the special 20th-anniversary edition of Abu Dhabi Festival.

The Peruvian opera star will sing a captivating repertoire of operatic arias in the first part of the concert accompanied by Italian maestro, Vincenzo Scalera on the piano.Flórez dedicates the second half of the concert’s programme to popular Latin-American music from Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, and Argentina. Accompanied by an instrumental ensemble composed of piano, guitar, trumpet, and percussion conducted by Jonathan Bolívar, the celebrated tenor’s stirring performance features a beautiful repertoire of songs, adapting his world-renowned bel canto voice to music so close to his heart.

Juan Diego Flórez and Friends

Date : Wednesday, 1 March 2023

: Wednesday, 1 March 2023 Time : Doors open at 7pm

: Doors open at 7pm Venue : Emirates Palace Auditorium, Emirates Palace

: Emirates Palace Auditorium, Emirates Palace Dress code : Formal

: Formal Tickets can be booked here and start at AED75

Abu Dhabi Festival 2023 is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Assistant to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority for Women’s Affairs, and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Ataya Initiative. The Festival is also supported by its Lead Partner Mubadala.

Abu Dhabi Festival 2023 will present exclusive commissions and productions, along with local, regional, and global premieres, in addition to a series of world-class events that include musical tours, panel discussions, and workshops. Additional information on the Abu Dhabi Festival programme and ticket booking details are available at abudhabifestival.ae/programme-2023/

