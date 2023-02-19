Philanthropy could help journalism thrive. But it’s not without risk.

by Vittorio Rienzo
19 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
philanthropy-could-help-journalism-thrive-but-it’s-not-without-risk.


Philanthropy looks like an easy way to invest in journalism, but can using the money of Australia’s richest people to prop up journalism hurt independence?

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Philanthropy could help journalism thrive. But it’s not without risk.

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: