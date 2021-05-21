pickled-oysters-with-wild-garlic-oil

Oysters are often served raw, shucked fresh and slurped straight from the shell. In this recipe, chef Will Devlin gently poaches them in a water bath before quick-pickling them in some seasonal infused vinegars, finished with a drizzle of bright green wild garlic oil.

You will need to make the vinegars a few weeks in advance, but they’re an excellent way of preserving springtime flavours of wild garlic and chive flower, which you can then use year-round.