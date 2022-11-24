pieters,-fleetwood-and-lowry-primed-for-abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-return

Defending champion Thomas Pieters will be joined at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Island by former winners Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry for the 18th edition of the opening Rolex Series event of the 2023 DP World Tour season, from January 19-22.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi on Yas Island – the home of sport and entertainment in the Middle East – will host the prestigious tournament for the second consecutive year, which has long been a fixture on the global golf schedule, having first been staged in 2006.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council has confirmed free general admission tickets for all tournament days, giving fans in the UAE the opportunity to witness the world class field in person for free, including defending champion Pieters and his fellow Ryder Cup stars Lowry and Fleetwood. Tickets are available via abudhabichampionship.com

Pieters became the first Belgian to win a Rolex Series event after outlasting a star-studded field in challenging breezy conditions at Yas Links, signing for a level par 72 and a ten under total, to earn him the coveted Falcon Trophy and a sixth victory on the DP World Tour.

His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are proud to host the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links following a successful debut earlier this year. We’re delighted this tournament is so well established on the DP World Tour and global golf calendar, and we’re excited to welcome back reigning champion Thomas Pieters, and former winners Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.”

Abdulfattah Sharaf, HSBC UAE CEO and Head of International Markets, said: “We are delighted to support the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as it returns to Yas Island for the second consecutive year. Last year was a milestone for the tournament entering a new era, and as part of our commitment to supporting new visions and opportunities across the UAE, we look forward to taking this fantastic sport to more people.”

Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director, Group Communications and Destination Marketing, Miral, said: “As the biggest event on the Abu Dhabi golfing calendar, we are excited to bring back the tournament to Yas Island once again. We strive to continuously host world-class sporting events on Yas Island in our efforts to position the Island as a top global destination for sport, leisure and entertainment. We look forward to welcoming guests from across the world, not just golf fans, to enjoy an action-packed schedule of events and outstanding hospitality.”

Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for the DP World Tour, added: “This prestigious Rolex Series event is always an excellent way to kick of the year and we are delighted to be returning to Yas Links for the 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Following the success of last year’s move to Yas Island, we have no doubt this year will be another unforgettable tournament with some of the world’s greatest golfers gathering in Abu Dhabi for a four day festival of golf and entertainment.”

Defending champion Thomas Pieters said: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Yas Island for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.Winning a Rolex Series event gave me a lot of confidence going into the 2022 season, knowing you can match it with the best in the world is huge, and it’s always a great feeling to come back as defending champion to any tournament.”

Fleetwood, a two-time winner in 2017 and 2018, said: “I’ve always enjoyed starting the year in Abu Dhabi at this prestigious tournament. I’ve based myself in the UAE, it’s a brilliant part of the world, and a place I’ve been successful on the golf course, so it will be nice to play in front of family and friends to begin my DP World Tour season. Yas Links was a new challenge and look forward to coming back for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship once again.”

“The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is always a great tournament and the perfect start to the 2023 season,” added Lowry, a winner in 2019. “Coming back as a past champion is always nice and Yas Island is a world class destination for sport, plus you add in the amazing fans, and it makes for a winning atmosphere.”

Earlier this month, the DP World Tour confirmed all Rolex Series events will have a total prize fund of $9million – an increase of $1million from the 2022 prize. The 2023 tournament will be the second of four events forming the Middle East swing, as Abu Dhabi prepares to host two weeks of world class golf across multiple venues..

The successful move to Yas Island in 2022 heralded a new chapter for the tournament which highlights Abu Dhabi as an international sports hub with the season ending F1 Championship and Ultimate Fighting Championship also taking residency at the world-class venue.

Yas Island is Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure, retail and entertainment hub, leading the way in supporting the emirate’s Economic Vision 2030. The new venue offers a unique blend of stunning views, first-class hospitality and a diverse range of award-winning leisure and entertainment attractions, enhancing the experience for fans, whether they attend in person or watch from around the world.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, designed by Kyle Phillips, opened in 2010 and ranked 34th in Golf Digest’s 2022 global list of Top 100 courses. It also hosted the golf element of the 2019 Special Olympics World Games.

Free general admission tickets for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship are on sale at abudhabichampionship.com, with a range of premium experience tickets available starting from 1,200 AED.

The post Pieters, Fleetwood And Lowry Primed For Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Return first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

pappa2200