pike-township,-in-bus-driver-arrested-for-alleged-assault-on-middle-schooler

A school bus driver in Pike Township, Indiana has been arrested for assualting a middle school student on the bus.

Court documents say Leslie Sea faces felony charges after being accused of assaulting and choking a student on a bus full of kids. The mother of the boy involved said he had scratches on his neck and was left traumatized after the attack last month.

Police who responded were originally under the impression that it was the driver who had been assaulted. Other students claimed they were trying to pull her off the alleged victim.

Sea is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation.

