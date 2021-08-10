pink-and-carey-hart-have-‘family-olympics-at-home’:-photo

Fun-loving family! Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have been documenting their lives with daughter Willow and son Jameson since becoming parents.

The couple tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed their eldest five years later. Willow became a big sister in 2016 when her baby brother arrived.

The Grammy winner is not considered “cool at all” to both of her kids, she exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020. Pink joked that she was “only cool for a day” when she introduced her daughter to Zendaya.

The Pennsylvania native explained to Us, “She loves being a carney [on tour], she loves the life, the circus that we live in and she’s grateful, but she doesn’t really like my music at all. She worked quick change [on my tour] for awhile, and then she was bored with me and wanted to be with the dancers.”

While Willow doesn’t listen to her mom’s songs, she and Jameson “absolutely love motorcycles,” just like their dad. “It’s in their DNA,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer told Us at the time. “They’ve been around it, literally since birth.”

The pair went on to reveal that they are “done” having kids unless, Pink joked, “I trade [Hart] for a younger model.”

For now, Pink and the professional motocross rider are loving life with their children — and clapping back at any social media trolls who criticize their parenting skills.

“Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it: there will be no more comments on this page!” the American Music Award nominee captioned a July 2019 photo of Hart lounging in a pool float. “Hahahaha! Looks like you’re gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever.”

The social media upload came three months after Pink told Ellen DeGeneres that she “sometimes” goes after the parenting police. “I feel like I can change their minds,” she explained in April 2019. “I’m all about injustice. I don’t like injustice. I don’t like how brave people are anonymously and just rude, mean, mean-spirited. … If I have time, I go in.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s best moments with their family, from eating dinner on tour to wearing coordinated Halloween costumes.