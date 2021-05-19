MONDO

Pink Recalls Kissing Christina Aguilera, Hating Her ‘Lady Marmalade’ ‘Booty Shorts’

by Federica Pogliani
19 May 2021
pink-recalls-kissing-christina-aguilera,-hating-her-‘lady-marmalade’-‘booty-shorts’

Pink, to no surprise, is up for anything. Ahead of the premiere of the documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far” at the Hollywood Bowl, she caught up with Variety’s Marc Malkin and discussed the possibility for a “Lady Marmalade” reunion. “I want to see the reunion with all the young girls now,” Pink said. […]

