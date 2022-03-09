‘pinocchio’-first-look:-tom-hanks-crafts-a-real-boy-in-disney-plus-remake

America’s dad Tom Hanks transforms into Pinocchio’s dad in the live-action Disney Plus remake of the animated classic. “Pinocchio,” a spin on the 1940 animated Disney film of the same name, is itself adapted from Carlo Collodi’s children’s novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” The movie stars Hanks as Geppetto, a childless woodworker desperate for a […]

Like this: Like Loading...