pixoul-gaming,-the-region’s-most-innovative-entertainment-destination,-to-open-in-abu-dhabi-on-28th-october

The awaited Pixoul Gaming, the state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) and Esports hub, is launching on 28thOctober at Al Qana, Abu Dhabi’s most exciting waterfront destination.

Pixoul Gaming is set to become an interactive destination for gamers of all skills whether a gamer is looking to connect with the gaming community, parents are looking to enjoy an interactive VR experience with their children, or a group of friends are looking to unleash their competitive side at the latest tournament, this destination is the ideal integrated entertainment venue for all ages and abilities.

Upon entering Pixoul Gaming, guests will be invited to join the VR mission to save the unique world of Pixoul Metaverse: the mystical tale of the rise and fall of a new world and the people who created it.

Making gaming accessible to all, prices start at AED35 per VR game. For a full day out, users can choose the Story Mode, including all 10 VR experiences for AED250. Appealing to professional and amateur gamers alike, Pixoul Gaming is a magical, immersive entertainment destination through its elaborate Virtual Reality Gaming Zone. The VR Pavilion houses 10 different heart-pumping virtual reality games, including everything from shooters, virtual roller coasters, and parachuting, to guided spaceship tours of the new intergalactic planet. Guests are invited to put on the VR headsets and be transformed into a new, extraordinary reality, filled with dynamic adventures that offer a deep level of immersion.

Pixoul Gaming is a first of its kind, featuring one of the largest gaming arenas in the region, equipped with a 78m 2 LED screen and advanced sound and lighting systems for a spectral experience.Empowering the future Esports champions of the world, Pixoul Gaming will foster an elite community, bringing serious gaming to the Middle East by launching the first-ever Esports Academy in the Middle East to host global gaming tournaments in its 800-seat capacity arena to become a beacon for mega competitions.

Karim Ibrahim, Co-founder of Pixoul Gaming and CEO of Robocom VR, commented,“We designed Pixoul Gaming to cater to the entire gaming ecosystem with the mix of VR, retro, console, mobile, and PC games. This is the place to be for gamers, who are spoilt for choice from game development and education to thrilling immersive experiences, from professional solo, multi-player, and team gaming to hosting global gaming festivals.”

“Eager gamers will receive personal training from international gaming champions with VIP and Masterclasses. Users will get the chance to learn winning secrets from the world’s top gamers at our Academy, preparing them to compete on a global level. International tournaments will be hosted in our elite coliseum of gaming where the biggest, best gamers on the planet will perform to a live audience, watched by millions across the world,” continued Karim Ibrahim.

He also added “We are excited to take gamers on a never-before-seen adventure at Pixoul Gaming with the best hi-tech and innovative experiences. We, atPixoul Gaming, are inviting users to a portal into new dimensions of gaming and taking control over their destiny while fully immersed in ground-breaking Virtual Reality Entertainment.”

