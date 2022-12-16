plan-your-family-fun-day-out-at-the-motn-festival-with-amazing-add-on-bundle-offers

Be spoilt for choice at this year’s MOTN Festival, the region’s ultimate annual entertainment event, with hundreds of exciting and interactive activities available for festivalgoers of all ages.

Whatever your desire – be it a culinary tour around the world, exhilarating rides and games, foot-tapping live music, imagination-stirring art installations, bonding activities with family and friends, interactive play for young ones or retail therapy – the Abu Dhabi Corniche is the place to be until 18 December. Visitors young and old can get a delightful dose of even more entertainment and excitement with convenient add-on bundle tickets.

Thrill Zone, Amusement Park and CoComelon

Take in all the sights, sounds and thrill of the MOTN Festival with family and friends by selecting this add-on bundle ticket. Along with access to all the free zones and attractions included in the general admission, visitors can unlock more of what’s in store at the Thrill Zone and Amusement Park zones for AED 140. Thrill seekers can have a go at more than 26 additional rides, including Playscape, Play Park, Air Jet, Carousel, Disco Car, Swing Chair, Haunted House, Versus, Jeep Track, Arcade Heist, Pixel Haus, and much more.

Kids of all ages have access to unlimited adventure in the interactive wonderland of CoComelon as part of this bundle. Located in the Amusement Park, this interactive exhibition themed around the popular YouTube character CoComelon has designed rooms for role-play, plus carnival rides, play spaces, skill-based games and a range of innovative activities.

MOTN Funhouse x ANIMA

Top off your unforgettable experience at the festival with a mindboggling journey into the inspiring MOTN Funhouse x ANIMA space for an additional AED 85.

Get ready for an immersive light experience that makes its UAE debut in the Inspire Space at the festival. Bringing limitless magic to Abu Dhabi, ANIMA is an interactive space where every action has an awe-inspiring consequence in real-time. Known for his transformative installations, Anderson Tegon, a visionary artist and founder of Milan-based studio Pepper’s Ghost, created this masterpiece to give festivalgoers a larger-than-life experience. Designed to interact with visitors through a giant glowing sphere suspended from the ceiling, the installation explores the relationships between itself and its surroundings by using motion tracking technology to recognise the presence of viewers and make them part of the artwork. The installation is a signature style of Tegon, whose most recent digital artwork Aura, was recognised as one of the top five immersive exhibitions in Europe.

Access to All Free Zones and Attractions

Visitors with a general admission ticket, starting from AED 30 online and AED 35 at the door, gain access to all free zones and attractions spread across the festival.

Foodies looking for exciting tastes and flavours can take a culinary tour of the Food Hub, which includes Patty & Bun, Whipped London, and some of the best food destinations from around the world.

Shoppers can find the best buys, from carefully selected brands and world-leading products to local favourites under one roof in the Shopping District. Stop by Peggy Porschen, the prettiest café’ in the world, for a dessert and treats between the shopping spree.

Concerts Passes

Gain access to the best regional and international acts during the festival with concert tickets on www.ticketmaster.ae. The Silver passes start at AED 145, Gold at AED 335 and VIP at AED 495 for Mohamed Hamaki’s concert on 17 December. The Silver passes start at AED 145, Gold at AED 435 and VIP at 595 for the Miami Band concert on 18 December. All concert tickets offer access to all free zones and attractions.

Tickets are now on sale through MOTN’s official ticketing partner at www.ticketmaster.ae. General Admission tickets offer access to all free zones and attractions (AED 30 online and AED 35 at the door). Visitors can also opt for an add-on bundle that grants them full access to the festival with more than 26 additional rides and activities in the Amusement Park and Thrill Zone, including CoComelon (AED 140), except for MOTN Funhousex ANIMA which can be purchased as a separate bundle (AED 85). Skill Games tickets can be purchased separately at the festival.

The safety of all staff and visitors at MOTN is a priority, with the festival being organised under the GoSafe Certification, a unique programme launched by DCT Abu Dhabi to enforce global standards of safety and cleanliness at hotels, attractions, and venues across the emirate. The event will be open from 4pm to midnight during weekdays and from 4pm to 2am on weekends.

Visit www.motn.aefor more information about the festival and follow its social media channels for updates on festival timings, prices and the latest news.

Vittorio Rienzo