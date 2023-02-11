plane-bus-collide-at-la-airport,-four-hospitalized





A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations.

LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision.” Another person was treated at the scene.

🚨#BREAKING: A passenger bus has collided with a plane at LAX 📌#LosAngeles l #California A passenger bus collided with a American Airlines plane which was in the process of being towed at LAX airport. There are at least 5 people injured as result of the crash, with reports of… https://t.co/F4NFNO1zAz pic.twitter.com/dA03qjdX8Z — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 11, 2023

There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

