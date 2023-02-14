Plibersek left high and dry on Murray-Darling promise

by pappa2200
14 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
plibersek-left-high-and-dry-on-murray-darling-promise


The recovery plan is on track to miss its 2024 deadline, with the federal water minister to face opposition from states as she tries to complete the reforms as promised.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Plibersek left high and dry on Murray-Darling promise

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: