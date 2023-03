Police have identified the two men accused of a break in at the PNC Bank branch in the 300 block of West McKinley.

Alarms rang at the bank branch around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9. Officers managed to get there in time to find Edward Skelton, 52, and Michael Whisenant, 44, both of Mishawaka, running out of the bank.

Both were arrested and charged for burglary. Whisenant is also charged with a second count of burglary.

