Point Mugu Air Show Soars High This Weekend At Naval Base Ventura County

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, best known as the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, famously known as the Thunderbirds, are headliners on March 18-19 at the Point Mugu Air Show.

This will be the first time the two topnotch demonstration squadrons will appear together at the Point Mugu Air Show. They have only performed twice together at two other events.

The first air show at Point Mugu was in 1960 and was called the Space Fair.

The opening ceremony on Saturday is at 10 a.m., and aerial performances start at noon.

The Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

C-130J Super Hercules Blue Angels Fat Albert perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

Blue Angels #3 crew look over an issue at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The Blue Angels fire up their engines at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The famous Redbulll helicopter arrives at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

The Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu air show during media day Thursday. Point Mugu CA/USA. March 16, 2023. The show is free to the public and runs March 18-19 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performing. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer)

Parking gates open at 8 a.m. Enter through either the Las Posas Road gate or the North Mugu Road gate from the Wood Road exit from Highway 1.

The air show also includes the Red Bull Sky Dive Team, civilian air performers and static aircraft displays. There is a Kids Zone with bouncers and slides ($2 per event; $35 for a sheet of 25 tickets; $25 wristband for one hour).

A special concert by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band is scheduled at about 5 p.m. March 18 following the U.S. Navy Blue Angels performance.

Here is the air show schedule for both days this weekend: http://www.pointmuguairshow.com/performers/schedule

Admission is free for parking and for blanket or lawn chair seating (bring your own seating). Preferred seating is $85; also available are VIP tables for two, $395, or for four, $794. Tables include a catered buffet and other perks. Purchase here: bit.ly/3ZORt59).

Safety rules and prohibited items are listed here: http://www.pointmuguairshow.com/information/safety

According to the air show’s website FAQ section, entry to the air show requires a government-issued photo ID for U.S. citizens. For non-U.S. citizens, a passport is required. Non-U.S. citizens with a California drivers license must present a valid passport. http://www.pointmuguairshow.com/faq

The address is: Naval Base Ventura County, 311 Main Road, Point Mugu.

– Information about the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, http://www.blueangels.navy.mil

– Information about the U.S. Air ForceThunderbirds, http://www.airforce.com/thunderbirds/overview

Air show updates: http://www.facebook.com/NavyLifeNBVC. Website: http://www.pointmuguairshow.com

Holly Andres | Editorial assistant and calendar editor Holly Andres has been editorial assistant and calendar editor since 1997 for the Los Angeles Daily News. She graduated from Cal State Northridge with a history degree.

