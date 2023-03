Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that injured a man from Valparaiso.

The collision happened just after 12 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, on U.S. 12 near Forest Beach Road.

Witnesses told police the 42-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck and struck a sign, a mailbox, and several trees. He was ejected from the vehicle.

The man was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with serious injuries.

